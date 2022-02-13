Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $115.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.
Bunge stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $4,155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.