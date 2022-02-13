Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $115.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $4,155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.