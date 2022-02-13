Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$218.00” Price Target for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.62.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

