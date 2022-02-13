Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 348.8% from the January 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. 152,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,990. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 749,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 504,776 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter.

