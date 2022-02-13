CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365,677 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma makes up approximately 2.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 331,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 692,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,992. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

