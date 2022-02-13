Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

