Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

