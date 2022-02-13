Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 342.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,230 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AES worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

