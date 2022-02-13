Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,367 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,599,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.