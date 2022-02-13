Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,428 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $427.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.58 and a 200-day moving average of $461.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

