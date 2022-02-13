CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.
CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
