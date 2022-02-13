CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

