CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

