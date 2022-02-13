DA Davidson Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,261,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

