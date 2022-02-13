Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

DCPH stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

