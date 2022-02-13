DeepOnion Price Hits $0.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.28 million and $4,180.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002604 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015470 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008600 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,633,343 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.