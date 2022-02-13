Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Decreases Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693,413 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 7.65% of Acutus Medical worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jetstream Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 491,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

AFIB stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.