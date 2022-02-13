Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the quarter. Pulmonx makes up approximately 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 5.51% of Pulmonx worth $73,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 841,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 246,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 209,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

