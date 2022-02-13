Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.09% of Spruce Biosciences worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

