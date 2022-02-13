Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $39.69 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $39,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.