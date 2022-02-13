Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 986,993 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,993 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.55% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

AVAH stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In related news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

