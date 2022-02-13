Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

