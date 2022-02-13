DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $5.97 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.51 or 0.06896883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.14 or 0.99957315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049419 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

