Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

ETR:DHER opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.94 and its 200-day moving average is €106.91. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

