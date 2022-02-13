Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 148,743 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. 27,215,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,405,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.