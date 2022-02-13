Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $30,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 639,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 7,356,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,604. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

