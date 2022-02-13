Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $36.51 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Kennametal comprises about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.27% of Kennametal worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

KMT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 963,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,822. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.