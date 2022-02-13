Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

