Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 129,870 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $54,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after buying an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

