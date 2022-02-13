Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 6,882 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,373. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

