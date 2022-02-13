DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $442.27, but opened at $426.74. DexCom shares last traded at $441.00, with a volume of 9,771 shares trading hands.

The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.07.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

