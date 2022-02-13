DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.31, but opened at 4.12. DiDi Global shares last traded at 4.04, with a volume of 198,347 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.02 and a 200-day moving average of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
