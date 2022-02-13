DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.31, but opened at 4.12. DiDi Global shares last traded at 4.04, with a volume of 198,347 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.02 and a 200-day moving average of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,889,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,078,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.