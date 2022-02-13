Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 11.8%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 26,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 715,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

