Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,680 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,956,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $123,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.