Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,662,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $126,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

