Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $120,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.41. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

