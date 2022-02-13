Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,823 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,138,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $129,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

