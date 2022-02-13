Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,882 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $122,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ExlService by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

