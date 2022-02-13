Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,107,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $125,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.29 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

