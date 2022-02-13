Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.36

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.36 and traded as high as $145.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $135.24, with a volume of 2,061,951 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $807,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $2,514,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

