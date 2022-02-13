Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

