Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

