DOS Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161,518.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. DOS Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $161,518.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00106151 BTC.

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

