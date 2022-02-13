Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
