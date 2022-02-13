Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $96,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $84,272,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.