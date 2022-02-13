DREP One Day Volume Tops $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded flat against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00106151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006888 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

