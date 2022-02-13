DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

