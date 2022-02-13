Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches One Day Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.70 or 0.06821737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.70 or 0.99737819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

