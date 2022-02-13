Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 501,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

