Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

