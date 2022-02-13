Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Duke Realty stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

