Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 197.8% in January

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.