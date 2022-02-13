Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

